Letter: Protesting Governor Northam

I want to thank all of the wonderful folks of Bedford and Campbell counties who showed up at your county Board meetings to protest Governor Northam's restrictions on your "right" to infect and possibly kill your fellow citizens (and perhaps yourselves). How nice of you to reinforce the idea that we here in Southwest and Central Virginia are ignorant country bumpkins!

I hope if you do become infected you will stay at home and not go to the hospital so those you so SELFISHLY infected, because it is your "right" to do so, can have your bed and be treated and perhaps survive this horrible virus. Also, when the vaccines become available to the general public, please put yourselves at the end of the line so that those of us who have tried to do the right thing in protecting ourselves and those we come into contact with can get vaccinated first.