Letter: Proud to have Ben Cline represent me

Pete Hamilton is precisely right in his Dec. 19 opinion article that the 6th District voters got what they voted for. However, he is right for the wrong reasons.

The 6th District is heavily conservative and as such believes that the Constitution is our fundamental governing document. As conservatives, we also believe in fair and accurate elections. There is considerable data to prove that the Nov. 3 Presidential election was anything but fair and accurate. Unfortunately, to date, no court, state or federal, has been brave enough to examine the impact of the data. As in the Texas case, even the Supreme Court dismissed the case on procedural grounds without examining the essence of the supporting data. Mr. Cline and the other 125 true Republicans had examined the supporting data and concluded that, consistent with Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution, Texas and these other states had the obligation to have the Supreme Court adjudicate their concerns that another state, Pennsylvania, had not followed their Constitution in the November 3 election. Therefore, the results of the state of Pennsylvania were not lawful.