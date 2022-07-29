Letter: Public libraries offer freedom from book police

We live in safety and so do our books. We are a haven from the book-banning parents. Here in Salem, the parents have all the power, not a committee. We believe that each parent can choose and take responsibility for their own children, and we don't need other parents to decide for us. The librarians protect our rights and our freedoms.

So, to all those parents in Roanoke County, know that Salem is here for you. Your public library is here for you. We give you all the freedom and we trust you to know what is best for your own child. We don't let other people intervene in your life. Also, we do not force you to read anything; you are allowed to put it back on the shelf if you don't like it. Salem welcomes you and your children to read as much as you like.