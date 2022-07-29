 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Public libraries offer freedom from book police

Fortunately, I live in the city of Salem and not Roanoke County.

We live in safety and so do our books. We are a haven from the book-banning parents. Here in Salem, the parents have all the power, not a committee. We believe that each parent can choose and take responsibility for their own children, and we don't need other parents to decide for us. The librarians protect our rights and our freedoms.

So, to all those parents in Roanoke County, know that Salem is here for you. Your public library is here for you. We give you all the freedom and we trust you to know what is best for your own child. We don't let other people intervene in your life. Also, we do not force you to read anything; you are allowed to put it back on the shelf if you don't like it. Salem welcomes you and your children to read as much as you like. 

Cheryl Price, Salem

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert