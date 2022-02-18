Letter: Public schools are dropping the ball

The [Fredericksburg] Free Lance-Star editorial “Answer hard questions first about charters” (Feb. 1) misses what America is all about.

Americanism entails freedom of choice. This editorial continues the progressive effort to ordain public school educators as unchallenged priests of truth and stamp out the heresy of private and charter schools as un-American, elitist or redneck endeavors. Teaching is an accountable trust, not a right.

America is about competition. Public school teachers need to stop hiding behind unions, and get used to it. Many public schools have totally failed to offer relevant, accurate history of the U.S. and to enforce discipline so learning can occur. And many parents deny their kid’s misbehavior, but that must change. Private schools have you sign an agreement allowing discipline.

WBFF-TV in Baltimore uncovered large numbers of high school kids reading on an elementary school level.

A friend of mine taught social studies in a Fairfax County high school. In 2007 he told me “most of these kids cannot string together a coherent sentence” and “I don’t know of any teacher who assigns homework, because it will not get done.”

A math teacher who had taught in three jurisdictions said, “Students in Virginia Beach could do the work but refused to.

In Nelson County they tried to do the work but were unable.

In McLean they could do the work but eventually [coping with parents and bureaucrats] became unsustainable.”

Don’t any parents proctor their kids?

Today’s kid who refuses to do homework is tomorrow’s pot-smoking employee sicking out.

Teens need to know that the typical mainland Chinese works 12-hour days, six days a week.

So kids, start appreciating the America that gives you palpable freedoms!

Robert Young, Roanoke