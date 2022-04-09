Letter: Publishing Munley op-ed was a mistake

Your newspaper has a responsibility to validate facts and evaluate the arguments before publishing readers’ articles — or at least you had a responsibility; I don’t know if anyone’s home now at this newspaper.

Cynthia Munley’s slanted viewpoint in Sunday’s editorial page [“U.S. must acknowledge fault in Ukraine invasion, pursue peace,” April 3] has no business receiving such a prominent location. She barely condemns Russia’s horrible invasion of Ukraine and then proceeds to blame the war on Ukraine and the United States.

I don’t know where she got her Putin-friendly facts, but her citing the 2014 vote in Crimea is evidence enough to dismiss her conspiracy theory account of this war. In 2014, Crimeans “voted overwhelmingly to be part of Russia.” Yes, the referendum turned out 95% in favor of joining Russia. Hmmm, 95%? Oh let’s not forget to mention that the referendum was held after Russia invaded Crimea. Sound like a real referendum?

It is sad that so many Americans are bamboozled by propaganda and sadder that this paper has no editorial common sense. Russia is in the wrong, plain and simple. They are butchering a peaceful country that never had designs or intentions of harming its neighbor.

Steven Paul, Roanoke