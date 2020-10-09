 Skip to main content
Letter: Pull mask over your nose
Letter: Pull mask over your nose

Please pull your mask up over your nose. When I wear my swim trunks I pull them all the way up and so can you!

ERIC SHELTON

ROANOKE

