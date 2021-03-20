Letter: Pulling the plug on democracy

Certification of Biden as President-elect on Jan. 6 was made possible by the Capitol Police who heroically protected the members of Congress and drove back the mob attacking the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election. Democracy in America was put on life support until Congress could establish whether instigating an insurgency to overturn an election adjudicated by the courts to be valid was acceptable.
President Trump was impeached on Jan. 13 while still in office by the House of Representatives to resolve this issue. The trial was delayed by McConnell who refused to recall the Senate from break. The Senate first voted the trial aspect of the impeachment establishing accountability to be constitutional even though removal from office was not a punishment option. Overwhelming evidence was presented demonstrating Trump’s efforts to enrage his supporters with unfounded claims of “a stolen election,” carefully orchestrate a rally at the Ellipse for Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. to coincide with the certification of Biden and Harris, and incite the mob to march on the Capitol and fight for their country. Trump was acquitted.
Voters for acquittal included McConnell, Grassley, Graham, and two other Republicans who had voted to remove President Clinton from office for lying under oath about a sexual encounter with an intern. The hypocrisy and cowardice of the vote was exceeded only by the Senator’s subservience to Trump.
Conviction would have affirmed the Constitution’s checks and balances with the courts as ultimate arbitrators of election validity issues, such as “stolen election” claims, and the Senate as the arbitrator of democratic norms holding elected officials accountable for their actions. The act of acquittal pulled the plug on our democracy’s life support system.
Trump’s two impeachments demonstrated the inadequacy of the current checks and balances to hold elected officials accountable. A partisan Senate is not capable of rendering an unbiased opinion about an elected official with a party affiliation. The Constitution must be amended to replace the Senate with a more impartial jury in an impeachment trial, a function which the Supreme Court might adequately fulfill.
Edward Yadlowsky, Radford