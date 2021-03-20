Letter: Pulling the plug on democracy

Certification of Biden as President-elect on Jan. 6 was made possible by the Capitol Police who heroically protected the members of Congress and drove back the mob attacking the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election. Democracy in America was put on life support until Congress could establish whether instigating an insurgency to overturn an election adjudicated by the courts to be valid was acceptable.

President Trump was impeached on Jan. 13 while still in office by the House of Representatives to resolve this issue. The trial was delayed by McConnell who refused to recall the Senate from break. The Senate first voted the trial aspect of the impeachment establishing accountability to be constitutional even though removal from office was not a punishment option. Overwhelming evidence was presented demonstrating Trump’s efforts to enrage his supporters with unfounded claims of “a stolen election,” carefully orchestrate a rally at the Ellipse for Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. to coincide with the certification of Biden and Harris, and incite the mob to march on the Capitol and fight for their country. Trump was acquitted.