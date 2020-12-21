Letter: Put God back in His rightful place

Today we are living in one of the most perilous years of our lifetime, with the pandemic, and all the hate and racial riots, to name a few. People do not realize that God made people of color or race of His choice. We have no right to judge them for something they had no control over. God sent His Son Jesus to be born of a virgin, live 33 plus years, then go to the cross and die a most horrible death to save us from our sins. Now we are getting ready to celebrate His birth on Christmas Day. But what has happened to the old fashioned celebration? We don't see anything to remind us He was ever born. No stores decorated with anything to remind us he was born, no Christmas carols playing over the speakers, very very few manger scenes on lawns.