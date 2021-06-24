Letter: Put history in proper context

Your editorial concerning whether or not the trustees of Washington & Lee University should change the school's name (May 26 editorial) touches on two important elements that are undervalued by some in the argument.

First, there are some who dispute if R.E. Lee saved the school when he accepted the presidency in 1865. As one who has made a careful study of Lee's five years following the war, it is clear that Lee was on a mission when he rode his horse to Lexington to assume his new duties.

He often said that he would be happy spending his final years on a small farm with his family, but his overwhelming sense of duty was paramount, and his self-imposed task, he believed, was to train young men to do their duty in life.

When one considers the scope of the impressive turn-around at Washington College under Lee, it is clear why the college trustees in 1870 added his name to the school following his death.

George Washington's gift of stock in 1796 kept the college from closing its doors; in his era, R.E. Lee's tenure accomplished the same.