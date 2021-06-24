Letter: Put history in proper context

Your editorial concerning whether or not the trustees of Washington & Lee University should change the school's name (May 26 editorial) touches on two important elements that are undervalued by some in the argument.
First, there are some who dispute if R.E. Lee saved the school when he accepted the presidency in 1865. As one who has made a careful study of Lee's five years following the war, it is clear that Lee was on a mission when he rode his horse to Lexington to assume his new duties.
He often said that he would be happy spending his final years on a small farm with his family, but his overwhelming sense of duty was paramount, and his self-imposed task, he believed, was to train young men to do their duty in life.
When one considers the scope of the impressive turn-around at Washington College under Lee, it is clear why the college trustees in 1870 added his name to the school following his death.
George Washington's gift of stock in 1796 kept the college from closing its doors; in his era, R.E. Lee's tenure accomplished the same.
Second, you ask if more than 151 years of the university's use of those names has there been a fundamental change in their meaning? The answer, I believe, is that those who make the effort to learn what was behind relevant acts of George Washington and R.E. Lee in their later years will find how both names served the school well throughout its history, and did not detract from its record as an outstanding liberal arts institution.
To those who say that they are uncomfortable being associated with a school that values what those men represented, they should try to step away from the noise around the issue and put the history in its proper context.
Hopefully, they can recognize how those names became synonymous with excellence and duty faithfully performed. If they cannot accept that, they could consider the values of grace and redemption, and what that means in a contemporary age.
Joe Sargeant, Clifton Forge