Letter: Put your faith in humanity and love

Why was Jesus Christ crucified? In my opinion, it was to demonstrate that the power structure (Rome) was so insane with control that they would kill the one man that could bring peace and prosperity to the whole world. Not even Jesus could overcome that evil. I suspect Jesus hoped that such an atrocity would never happen again, we would be so stunned by the Crucifixion. And yet, over the last 2,000 years, Europe has been the stage for global atrocity of people and environment unabated. Europe has slain not only the innocent, but the prophets of religions worldwide.

We are all we have, you and I. There is no political or business figure that will save us. The Spirit is your source, the sisterhood and brotherhood of humanity our salvation.

We may be asked by our government to go to war. You may be asked in business or military to do the unconscionable. Be strong in your faith in Spirit and humanity and choose love. Now is a beautiful time to explore other cultures, to enjoy the fruits of community from all over the world. Now is the time to choose to explore other religions, to love one another.

There is a power grab for world control. It isn't about money, it is about control. This is what is at issue in global conflict among the U.S. and Russia/China. We Americans may be asked to join in this war. This issue has nothing to do with us, and I suggest that we join with our Chinese and Russian friends worldwide in solidarity for peace and love for one another. Love itself, like water, is a greater force than money or political power ever will be. You can have faith in that.

Seth Leonard, Christiansburg