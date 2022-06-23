Letter: Putin at fault for war in Ukraine

Rosemarie Sawdon’s June 7 op-ed blames the West and Ukraine — not Putin — for the war in Ukraine.

She criticizes NATO for admitting East European members, exonerates Putin for seizing Crimea and aiding separatists in Donbas, ignores Putin’s attack on Ukraine, and professes “This war is not about Ukraine, this war is about crippling Russia…”

These arguments resemble Putin’s in portraying Russia as an aggrieved nation facing a hostile West and alleged “Nazis” in Ukraine.

The truth is that Putin’s outlook and actions have caused the war and brought condemnation and isolation for Russia.

Putin’s outlook is that of a former Cold War KGB officer who sees the 1991 dissolution of the USSR as the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. He is an autocrat with little scruple in using force and lying about his actions.

It is little wonder that East European countries have sought to join NATO, a force for peace and security. Putin’s attack has caused longtime neutrals Sweden and Finland to want to join NATO.

Ukraine has been independent for 30 years, but Putin seems not to consider Ukraine independent. In 2014, the attempt by the then president of Ukraine to back away from an agreement with the European Union, probably under Russian pressure, led to the Ukrainian uprising and that president’s fleeing to Moscow.

Putin attempted to seize Kiev and probably install new leaders subservient to Moscow but failed. He continues to level cities and kill innocent civilians in Ukraine.

The West and the UN tried to talk Putin out of launching the attack and subsequently condemned the attack and called for Russian forces to stop fighting and withdraw to Russia. Ukrainians have fought valiantly to defend their country, and Western states and others have provided weapons and other aid.

I agree with Sawdon on praying for peace, but a peace that reflects Ukrainian desires for security and the integrity of their land. As long as Russia continues its horrendous attack and Ukrainians continue their heroic resistance, Western and other supporters of Ukraine should pray for peace but continue to pass the ammunition.

James W. Morrison, Moneta

Morrison, a former director for policy toward the European region and toward Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, is the author of the 1995 book "NATO Expansion and Alternative Future Security Alignments in Europe."