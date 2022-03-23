Letter: Putin bears full responsibility for attack on Ukraine

The March 17 letter, “US, NATO share blame for invasion,” from Rosemarie Sawdon may be well-intentioned (“no more war — negotiate peace”), but it is misinformed.

The U.S. and NATO did not provoke Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Putin bears full responsibility for the horrendous, criminal attack.

Evidence is overwhelming that Ukraine, U.S., NATO, the United Nations and others tried to negotiate with Russia to prevent this attack and, later, to end the attack, and, on the other hand, that Russia refused to cooperate, until finally agreeing to the recent negotiations with Ukraine.

The UN record is illustrative. The Security Council’s resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack and withdraw its forces was supported by 11 of 15 members but vetoed by Russia. The General Assembly’s resolution condemning Russia’s military action, deploring it as a violation of the UN Charter, and demanding that Russia cease its use of force, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and reverse its actions in the Donbas region was passed by an overwhelming vote of 141 members in favor, with Russia and four others against, and 35 abstaining.

The West’s goal is not to exacerbate the conflict but to help Ukraine in its defense and to end the conflict.

The dissolution of the USSR and Warsaw Pact in the early 1990s were watershed events. Many countries in Eastern Europe turned to the West and democracy. Many sought security in NATO, and NATO has expanded from 16 to 30 members. At the same time, NATO reached out to Russia, Ukraine and other states with partnership programs for dialogue and cooperation.

Putin, however, with his KGB, Cold War, anti-West and anti-NATO outlook, prefers the East and authoritarianism. He has said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. His behavior of denying, lying and ruthless brutality reflects his KGB formative years.

Ms. Sawdon’s letter includes several other charges, ones that Putin has made, e.g., see his Feb. 23 speech. They are bogus and should be disregarded.

In this age of information and disinformation, it behooves all of us to pay careful attention to our sources.

James W. Morrison, Moneta

Morrison is a former director for regional European policy and for policy toward Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.