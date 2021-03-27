Letter: Quality education for every child

"Every Student, Every Zip Code” is the motto of the Fund Our Schools Coalition, a group whose focus is advocating for the passage of the School Equity and Staffing Act (SESA) of 2021.

I’m a member of the NRV Chapter of Virginia Organizing, and we support this coalition and lobbied our legislators to vote for the Act. On average, school districts provide 45% of the cost of local public schools. Property taxes, and sometimes sales taxes, fund school districts.

Since funding for public schools comes to some extent from local property taxes, the result is that schools in lower-income areas have less funds to spend, students receive less educational support, decreasing their chances of success after high school, and, so, the cycle of poverty, felt most acutely by communities of color, is likely to continue. SESA of 2021 was designed to redress this long term injustice, one which is almost baked into life in our state and our country, by providing increased state funds to those disadvantaged schools. The allotment of the state funds was to be in accordance with the Standards of Quality recently formulated by the Virginia Board of Education.