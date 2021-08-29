Letter: Quantum theory and religious faith

The physics of the last 100 years has fascinated with insights into the nature of reality.

For example, Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr in the 1920s described quantum "waves" as nothing but measured manifestations of pure possibility (the Copenhagen interpretation). Possibility is a feature of reality more fundamental than actuality.

But this already is an aspect of common experience. We say of a proposition that it might be true based on whether or not it is possible — thus confirming our perception of this domain as fundamental to truth. All moral actions are based on a sense of possibility, as are all social interactions and mathematical experiments. It is true that actuality is a manifestation of possibility, for something can be actual only if it is possible. But the domain of possibility is perceived as distinct from and more fundamental than actuality.