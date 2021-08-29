Letter: Quantum theory and religious faith

The physics of the last 100 years has fascinated with insights into the nature of reality.
For example, Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr in the 1920s described quantum "waves" as nothing but measured manifestations of pure possibility (the Copenhagen interpretation). Possibility is a feature of reality more fundamental than actuality.
But this already is an aspect of common experience. We say of a proposition that it might be true based on whether or not it is possible — thus confirming our perception of this domain as fundamental to truth. All moral actions are based on a sense of possibility, as are all social interactions and mathematical experiments. It is true that actuality is a manifestation of possibility, for something can be actual only if it is possible. But the domain of possibility is perceived as distinct from and more fundamental than actuality.
The theologian, Paul Tillich, said that "everything divine transcends the split between potentiality and actuality." Faith is based in possibility. For this reason the Beatitudes of Jesus are perceived as true, even though those who mourn are not comforted and the meek have not inherited the Earth. Those who limit reality to actuality will not find God in this world. But, like a quantum wave, faith is more fundamental to truth than is actuality, thus it is the essence of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
Faith requires courage, for possibility is open-ended, and as Heisenberg explained to us in his uncertainty principle, though possibility is more fundamental to reality, it is no guarantee of actuality. It is up to us to be creative and to push forward with possibility in this world. There is no promise of success, only that we will thereby engage with the divine.
Russell Noblett, Roanoke