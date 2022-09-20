Letter: Queen will be remembered well

One of the great honors in my life was the privilege of meeting Queen Elizabeth at Monticello in Charlottesville in July 1976, when she and her husband, Prince Phillip, came to celebrate our Bicentennial. I had only been in the Virginia House of Delegates two and a half years at the time. I represented the counties of Alleghany and Botetourt. I stood with 40 senators and 99 members of the House of Delegates as the Queen and Prince Phillip came down the line speaking to each one of us. There was no handshaking — you did not touch the Queen. She looked each one of us in the eye, smiled warmly, and said, “How do you do? So nice to see you.” I have never forgotten that moment and I doubt that any member of the General Assembly present that day has forgotten. It was a “royal” moment and we stood in awe.