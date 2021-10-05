Letter: Questioning city council's decisions

I was utterly fascinated by the news of the Roanoke City Council's decision to rezone 1345 Plantation Road for a new mental health and substance abuse outpatient clinic.

This comes on the heels of news we received only this past May. The council had approved the operation of Brady's Distillery in a building having a direct line of sight to, and not even 100 feet away from the clinic.

While having quite a different-sounding address — 711 Pocahontas Ave. N.E., the distillery had publicized that it was expected to be operating by summer's end, producing its spirits at this facility, and opening a tasting and sales outlet downtown.

The SNL Church Lady, portrayed by Dana Carvey, had a catch phrase which seems appropriate to use here: "How con-veeeen-ient!!"

Jason Cohen, Blue Ridge