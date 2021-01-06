Letter: Questions and comments for Morgan Griffith

I wrote to Congressman Griffith to object to his signing onto the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in four states that had voted for Biden. He explained that he signed because the governors, not the legislatures, had implemented changes in voting procedures during the pandemic and only legislatures had the authority to do so.

Questions for Congressman Griffith:

1. Did the legislatures in the four states question the governors’ decisions about voting during a pandemic before Nov. 3, or did this issue emerge conveniently after Biden won those states?

2. According to Ballotpedia, numerous red states changed election procedures before Nov. 3. Did the governors in any of the states that Trump won also adjust voting procedures rather than waiting for legislatures to reconvene? Yes. In Texas, Governor Abbott extended the early voting period by Executive Order. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued an emergency order modifying in-person voting. Other red states did not wait for legislatures. By the principle you name, election results in those red states should have been challenged. If your position is principled, why target just blue states won by Biden? The reason: your position isn’t really principled—it's an effort at voter suppression after the fact.