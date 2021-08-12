Letter: Questions for ACC Commissioner Phillips

Thank you for the article on ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in your July 22 paper ("Phillips: Comcast could soon add ACC Network").

However, I was a little confused by the last section, when COVID-19 became the subject. Among my questions:

Will a "mandatory vaccinated" campus such as Virginia Tech allow their football team to play unvaccinated teams (eight of 15 ACC schools), and then allow players to return to the classroom?

Phillips was also quoted as saying, "Vaccinated players won't have to go through contact tracing — a plus for their teams." This statement seems to imply one of two things: (1) vaccinated people will not catch COVID-19 (which we now know to be false), or vaccinated players cannot be asymptomatic carriers, bringing the virus back to classrooms full of students and staff "playing by the rules."

If Mr. Phillips is implying that vaccinated players cannot be asymptomatic carriers of the virus to others on campus, I have yet to encounter the research and data confirming this fact.

Thinking critically, as well as Ut Prosim, were heavily stressed during my time as a Virginia Tech student. I hope these long-standing traditions still exist on campus (and in the offices of the decision makers).