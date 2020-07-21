Letter: Quit giving Wilson carte blanche

It is with sheer amazement that I opened up the paper to yet another of Jack Wilson’s op-ed pieces in The Roanoke Times. The chairman of the Virginia GOP has described Trump’s impeachment as “a political sham.” His last piece in this paper was blatantly intended to stoke fear in local readers, after the loss of Norfolk Southern jobs here. Now, in “Broken promises and empty words” (June 26) the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia claims that “… Trump has done more for the Black community in four years than Joe Biden ever did in more than 40 years… "
Why is The Roanoke Times giving this spin-doctor the print space?
He is clearly an opportunist exploiting each news cycle to further his own political agenda. The chairman of Virginia’s “Grand Old Party” is doing a great job getting his spin out there, but the fact remains the same:
“Voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump has fueled massive losses for Republicans in Virginia,” according to the Associated Press. His repeated submissions to The Roanoke Times editorial page are transparent attempts to reclaim interest. I hope the paper will quit giving him carte blanche.
JESS HILBISH
ROANOKE
