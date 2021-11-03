Letter: Quotes are problematic

In a recent letter ("Disagreeing doesn’t make me a criminal," Oct. 15) in opposition to a previous comment about “extreme climate changes from hurricanes” a quote was given that “There is no strong evidence of increasing trends in U.S. landfalling hurricanes …”

There are two problems with this opposing quote: (1) Global warming (climate change) has to do with the entire world, not just the U.S. (2) Data for yearly accumulated-cyclone-energy (ACE) of global cyclones have a definite increasing trend upward.

Cyclones are called “hurricanes” in the Atlantic Ocean and “typhoons” in the Pacific Ocean. The data show that hurricanes’ yearly accumulated energy in the Atlantic Ocean is increasing about 10 times faster than typhoons’ yearly accumulated energy in the Pacific Ocean. Of course, not all Atlantic hurricanes make landfall in the U.S.

The energy of cyclones comes from warm surface water; the number of cyclones per year is not as important as the accumulated energy per year, since high energy is what causes infrastructure damage and deaths. Global warming increases heat in ocean water and, thus, increases yearly accumulated energy of cyclones.

L. David Roper, Blacksburg