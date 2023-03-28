Where are my “the times they are a-changing” brothers and sisters? Our family is attending a lacrosse game at Cave Spring. High school kids and parents and friends in the stands. Just before the game began, they blared a song over the speakers with a racial slur.

Yes, we could just let it go. But have we not evolved during the 50-plus years since Dylan’s call to arms against injustice? Racial slurs have no place in our social consciousness. This is not “being a Karen.” We need to be better to heal the divisions in our country and it starts at home. No tolerance in our community is the least we can do to overcome the ignorance of our past. One love.