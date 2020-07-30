Letter: Racism

Is there serious racism in this country?
Is the Congressional Black Caucus racist? Black Miss America? National Society of Black Engineers? Society of Black Academic Surgeons? National Association for the Advancement of Colored People? Black Heritage Museum? Black Issues in Higher Education? Black National Anthem? Would the word "White" in place of "Black" in these groups be considered racist?
I sincerely believe that most whites would prefer to treat all persons the same, but the race card shows itself every day.
I am sure that slavery was a big part of the decision to secede from the union, but laws preventing southern agriculture states from trading with England and France were a deciding factor to withdraw from the union.
Not one of my four grandfathers who served in the Confederate Army owned a slave, and I doubt that they ever thought that they were fighting to preserve slavery in the South.
Let's just try and get along and quit destroying the greatest nation on earth.
CLINE S. HALL
CHECK
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!