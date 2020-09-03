Letter: Radford should go online

To friends and dear colleagues, alumni, current students, and supporters of Radford University.
As COVID continues to spread around the nation, now is the time to be acutely aware of the health and well-being of those at the highest risk of infection. Today, college students at Radford and around the country who are present on campus have some of the most elevated risk levels because of group gatherings, both inside and outside of the classroom. The decision of individual students to take their health into their own hands, including not wearing masks and attending large gatherings, along with faculty members not adhering to protocols is frightening. As a result of these factors, Radford has now reported the 9th highest number of cases per 100,000, according to data gathered by The New York Times.
As a passionate alumni and former student leader, seeing Radford’s name at the top of a list for the wrong reasons is disheartening. As reports continue to surface of what is unfolding on campus, I urge the Radford University Board of Visitors, President Hemphill, and other leaders in the administration to move Radford’s academics fully online and close campus, unless other extenuating circumstances permit physical presence.
As a part of the Highlander family, it is my hope, and my belief, that together we can make the best decision for our current students, faculty, and staff. Thoughtful yet swift action today can help stop the spread of COVID, and potentially save lives as well.
ALAN WARD
ALEXANDRIA
