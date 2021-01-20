Letter: Ramp up vaccine administration

I am sending this following letter to the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond:

Simply saying that COVID-19 vaccine administration will improve with efficiency is not acceptable.

I am a 68-year-old retired social worker with over 20 years experience in Richmond, Roanoke and Lynchburg. I have been to VDH for many meetings and conferences in the past. I served on the VDH HIV-AIDS Community Planning Group for a number of years. (Because of expense, I have had to let my licenses expire in retirement.)

I now have to work part-time to help supplement my income.

Saturday night a co-worker became very sick and went home. He has not been tested at this writing. My part-time job is as a contractor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. I have to transport rail crews to many points in the Roanoke Valley, and as such myself, and rail crews are considered not only a national security asset, but very essential workers.