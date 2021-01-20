Letter: Ramp up vaccine administration

I am sending this following letter to the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond:
Simply saying that COVID-19 vaccine administration will improve with efficiency is not acceptable.
I am a 68-year-old retired social worker with over 20 years experience in Richmond, Roanoke and Lynchburg. I have been to VDH for many meetings and conferences in the past. I served on the VDH HIV-AIDS Community Planning Group for a number of years. (Because of expense, I have had to let my licenses expire in retirement.)
I now have to work part-time to help supplement my income.
Saturday night a co-worker became very sick and went home. He has not been tested at this writing. My part-time job is as a contractor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. I have to transport rail crews to many points in the Roanoke Valley, and as such myself, and rail crews are considered not only a national security asset, but very essential workers.
I have not been able to find her name, but a VDH doctor speaking on the local news about why more COVID-19 vaccines have not been administered, simply replied: “…we will get more efficient.” This is simply NOT acceptable. As you are aware, two to three THOUSAND Americans are dying every day! This is a dire emergency. Keeping current levels of vaccine administration where they are by some estimates will take 10 YEARS to vaccinate this country against COVID-19.
The VDH needs to get behind Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and other community outlets to RAMP UP this vaccine administration. Outdoor drive-through tents and 24-hour access is NOT unreasonable. This needs to happen NOW, and it needs to happen FAST.
NOW IS THE TIME. This country is reaching the actual number of Americans killed in World War II, in just the past year. When is the VDH going to get real and get in gear to fight this COVID disease????
Penelope Huggins, Roanoke