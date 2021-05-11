Letter: Rasoul demonstrates visionary leadership

The young mother in the Kroger parking lot was gathering kids into the back seat of late-model Chevy. “Rasoul for Lieutenant Governor” yard signs also obvious in the back seat.

I asked why she was voting for him. Smiling with both eyes, she answered with comfortable assurance: “I heard him talk. He cares about my kids.”

Rasoul’s supporters observe his steady calm coming from true moral strength, not political power; he promotes common values, not partisan agendas; he rallies support around enduring goals, and he cares about people.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian, writes that the central measurement of democracy can be gauged by the questions its leaders share with the public. Indeed, Del. Rasoul always defines and explains the important legislative decisions and processes confronting him. He believes citizen-stakeholders must be given opportunity to shape public-policy from the start, partly because doing so promotes fairness, but also because he trusts us.

Goodwin also observes that successful leaders must master the power of narrative and simplify the public agenda. Sam Rasoul’s candidacy for lieutenant governor has demonstrated visionary leadership and compelling promise of what our future could hold.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke