Letter: Rasoul demonstrates visionary leadership

The many supporters fortunate to have worked with Del. Sam Rasoul have observed the steady calm that comes from moral strength, not political power; he promotes common values, not partisan agendas; he rallies support around enduring goals, and he never wastes energy on token targets.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian, writes that the central measurement of democracy can be gauged by the questions its leaders share with the public. Indeed, Rasoul always defines and explains the important legislative decisions and processes confronting him. He believes stakeholders must be given opportunity to shape public policy from the start, partly because doing so promotes fairness, but also because he trusts us.

Goodwin also observes that successful leaders must master the power of narrative and simplify the public agenda.

Sam Rasoul’s candidacy for lieutenant governor shall soon demonstrate visionary leadership that sets forth a compelling vision of what our future could hold.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke

