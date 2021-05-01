 Skip to main content
Letter: Rasoul has compassion for others
Letter: Rasoul has compassion for others

From a large field of impressive statewide candidates in the June 8 Democratic primary for Virginia lieutenant governor, I am voting early for Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul because I know him and his values.

Sam has never forgotten his humble beginnings as he has served with distinction in the Virginia General Assembly for the past eight years. Amongst many other issues, Sam has championed affordable health care, quality child care, and raising the minimum wage.

Over the years, I have knocked on countless doors, attended many gatherings and meetings, and interacted with Sam and his wonderful family in myriad ways, and during this time, one thing has remained constant: Sam's compassion for others.

Sam Rasoul is a bright young man who could have easily entered the business world exclusively and become quite successful, but his calling has always been to help others, often at his own expense.

Sam's compassionate leadership style is more important now than ever before, and we can expect the same honesty and sincerity from him when he becomes Virginia's next Lieutenant Governor.

Please join with me in supporting Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor and voting for him by no later than Tuesday, June 8. Thanks.

Steven A. McGraw Sr., Roanoke County Clerk of Court, Salem

 

