 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rasoul is consistent presence in far Southwest Va.
0 comments

Letter: Rasoul is consistent presence in far Southwest Va.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For any statewide office, my vote goes to the person who shows up. It is easy to swing through Abingdon once or twice for a campaign event, yet most candidates never see the rural far southwestern counties. Delegate Sam Rasoul both grew up in the Roanoke area and is a consistent presence in far Southwest Virginia. I have personally witnessed him working and engaging with constituents in Lee County on their most pressing concerns.

Rural activists in Southwest Virginia are interested in equal justice, workers rights and conserving the environment. We want good jobs, good benefits and safety for all Virginians. Sam has been in the thick of the fight for a progressive Virginia for his entire tenure in the General Assembly. He showed up in Southwest Virginia and I am proud to stand behind him in his race for Lt. Governor.

Dylan Mabe, Big Stone Gap

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Obey Christ or men?

I and many other people in this country are extremely concerned as the “Equality” Act passed the House (yea : 224 nay: 206) and is on to the U…

Letters

Letter: Mental health crisis

I am responding to Sheriff Partin and the other regional law enforcement officers on the article and news conference on March 31.

Letters

Letter: No joy from DeJoy

My wife mailed a Christmas card from Blacksburg to Bethesda, Md. in mid December 2020 to her son. He called two days ago to say he received it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert