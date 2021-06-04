Letter: Rasoul works for us

Rarely do we have a chance to vote for a candidate who genuinely cares about the welfare of every one of us across the commonwealth, regardless of whether we vote Democrat or Republican or vote at all, whether we live in Appalachian Virginia or coastal Virginia, whether we struggle because of gaps in urban infrastructure or gaps in rural infrastructure.

Sam Rasoul has run his campaign for lieutenant governor in the same spirit as he has served eight years as delegate: with radical empathy for people no matter who they are, and with a desire to build on shared values toward common goals rather than a reliance on hostility or disdain toward those who disagree with him.

Delegate Rasoul has plans to support caretakers, protect renters, sustain local newspapers, and expand access to affordable internet, health care, and childcare. His campaign is funded by individual donors only, so he’s not beholden to corporations or PACs. He works for us.

Any voter registered in Virginia can participate in the June 8 primary. Turnout for early voting is low, meaning that those who cast votes for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general will have outsized influence on the future of our commonwealth. A vote for Sam is a vote to take care of all our neighbors. Please take the time to help make Sam Rasoul our next lieutenant governor.

Emily Satterwhite, Blacksburg