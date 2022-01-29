Letter: Rasoul's public service shines in any role

For weeks I was deeply disappointed by the outcome of the recent Democratic Party primary election.

Indeed, I became depressed. But as the result of that election began to unravel into longer-term consequences it became clearer to me that Del. Sam Rasoul is a winner “working for the people."

And whether that earnest work means eventually becoming committee chairman, minority leader, majority leader, speaker of the house or governor no longer matters to me.

The authentic opportunity that unfolds for this remarkable young public servant is continuing service to the people. There is nobody else like him in political life today.

Sam Rasoul’s involvement always assures clarified conversation and enriched environment for progress.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke