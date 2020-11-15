 Skip to main content
Letter: Read a history book
Letter: Read a history book

This is in response to Julie Markovitz's Oct. 11 letter ("Why dump monument there?). First of all, you need to read a real history book on Southern history, about the War between the States. I think you will be enlightened on what you will read about the Southern icons that are true American heroes.

Southern monuments are not trash, they honor great Southern soldiers who believed what they were fighting for. The war was not about slavery as everybody claims it was. Read a book, you might learn something.

Jeff Willard, Roanoke

