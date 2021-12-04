Letter: Read about the real Anthony Fauci

I urge every reader of The Roanoke Times to read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new book, "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health."

If you would like to know the well documented and researched truth about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Covid-19 vaccinations, and the tyranny of Anthony Fauci over our national health policies, you will find it in Kennedy's book.

He is passionate about transparency in government and government run institutions. Most importantly, he cares passionately about the health of Americans, and the health of our democracy.

"The Real Anthony Fauci" is one of the most relevant and important books you can read right now.

Elizabeth Rich, Salem