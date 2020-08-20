Letter: Read historical documents

In response to John L. Bush's July 29 letter ("Confederate soldiers were rebellious"), I'd like to suggest he read "Secession On Trial," by Cynthia Nicoletti. There was no treason, there were no traitors in the secession of the Confederacy. Not only did the three documents on which the nation was founded (Articles of Confederation, Declaration of Independence, US Constitution) allow for this action, but the Founding Fathers who wrote those documents wrote clarifications confirming it. This premise and concept was taught at every law and military school in the Nation.
There were Northern states in the early 1800s who threatened secession because of their objections to the War of 1812 and the Louisiana Purchase. Their reasons were the same as the reasons of the South, government working against their better interest. To say the South was attempting to 'preserve slavery' and the North was trying to abolish it is a joke.
Offered up by the North, 28 Feb 1861, was the Corwin Amendment, which had already been ratified by several Northern states, it would have been our 13th Amendment, and made slavery a permanent institution that could never be repealed or amended. The South turned it down, secession continued. Why would they secede when Lincoln was offering up slavery as a permanent institution that could never be changed?
September of 1862, 18 months into the war, Lincoln offered up a threat of freeing Southern slaves if the South did not return to the Union within 100 days. I suggest you read the entire Emancipation Proclamation. It clearly stated that the Northern and Border States, and all areas in the South under Union Occupation, were exempt from that order, their slavery would remain intact, and should the South return to the Union by 1 Jan 1863, the entire document would be discarded 'as if it never existed,' they could keep their slaves. The South declined the offer.
Refusing both offers proves they were not 'fighting for slavery,' they'd just been offered it on a silver platter, twice, for eternity. Read historical documents, not 'armchair philosophy' by those who wish to deny history.
CINDY AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG
