Letter: Reality?

I just finished reading a letter to the editor in my local paper about the writer’s fears if Biden were elected President and I had to wonder, do we live in the same nation? His first concern was that the Democrats wouldn’t let Biden run the show, but rather Nancy would. I can’t recall any instances when Nancy was Speaker of the House her telling President Obama or Vice President Biden how to do their jobs. Knowing how Trump doesn’t follow advice from anyone including Republicans or world respected health experts, he could have a point. I can’t imagine a President Biden telling medical doctors to inject bleach into their patients because he is a stable genius.
Another of the man’s fears concerned all the mobs of anarchists destroying law and order all over the country. Strange how pregnant moms protesting against illegal arrest by secret federal officers are anarchists while assault rifle armed men disrupting official state legislatures are patriots. Then there is the anti-Christian bent of Biden and Democrats, yes that same Biden who always has his deceased son’s rosary beads on his person and that Nancy who prays daily for the President. How can those horrible people compare to Trump who has police gas peaceful protesters in order to hold a bible upside down for a photo-op? The Trump who Christian morality by paying off porn stars while bragging about grabbing women’s private parts.
You also voice concerns about losing financial gains under Trump, which seems to be a major talking point of Republicans. Hello, have you seen the unemployment numbers or amount of the federal deficit? I will admit that if you are part of the 1% wealthiest Americans or your last name is Trump you should be worried about a Biden presidency as he cares about the average person. Your last fear about “Black” and “Democrat” being synonyms is legit. Democrats welcome Black people with open arms, along with Latinos and LTGBQ people. We embrace white people, immigrants, rich and poor. Anyone who believes in the Constitution of the United States and the rule of law, not personal gain, is welcome in our Party!
ROBERT K. COOPER
ROANOKE
