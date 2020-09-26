Letter: Reality?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just finished reading a letter to the editor in my local paper about the writer’s fears if Biden were elected President and I had to wonder, do we live in the same nation? His first concern was that the Democrats wouldn’t let Biden run the show, but rather Nancy would. I can’t recall any instances when Nancy was Speaker of the House her telling President Obama or Vice President Biden how to do their jobs. Knowing how Trump doesn’t follow advice from anyone including Republicans or world respected health experts, he could have a point. I can’t imagine a President Biden telling medical doctors to inject bleach into their patients because he is a stable genius.

Another of the man’s fears concerned all the mobs of anarchists destroying law and order all over the country. Strange how pregnant moms protesting against illegal arrest by secret federal officers are anarchists while assault rifle armed men disrupting official state legislatures are patriots. Then there is the anti-Christian bent of Biden and Democrats, yes that same Biden who always has his deceased son’s rosary beads on his person and that Nancy who prays daily for the President. How can those horrible people compare to Trump who has police gas peaceful protesters in order to hold a bible upside down for a photo-op? The Trump who Christian morality by paying off porn stars while bragging about grabbing women’s private parts.