Letter: Really, who cares?
It is hard to believe that the best The Roanoke Times could do for their editorial on August 20 was concerning a song "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down"! Their big question….. is this classic song by the Band now inappropriate? Really, that is the big question of the day. How about, how do we regain some stability in our country? Or maybe, how do we find a way to return to the rule of law and order?

There are so many bigger issues than the relevance of an old song. Thank you Roanoke Times for making your irrelevant contribution today to the critical issues that we desperately need to face head on.

DAVID BOYD

ROANOKE

