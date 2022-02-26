Letter: Reasons to support high-density housing

Many of us agree that Blacksburg has a need for more affordable housing options; however, the Legacy Project proposed for Country Club Drive and South Main Street is still a contentious issue. I understand from reading public comments that the higher density of this project feels jarring to neighbors, but this density is necessary for several reasons.

It would allow for valuable and life-enhancing onsite residential services, as well as crucial funding, without which the project would not be feasible.

It would revitalize an effective, yet long-neglected housing option. Large scale public housing has fallen out of favor over the past several decades, leading to dwindling housing options and devastatingly unsafe living conditions. The preferred voucher system is underfunded and unjust, leaving families and individuals who qualify still unable to find secure housing.

Higher density housing (especially when built to the current standards that new low-income and affordable housing demand) is environmentally sustainable, which is imperative as we grapple with the climate crisis. I believe we should be working toward all of us humans living in higher density communities, leaving more wild spaces for the other animals.

I live in a similar neighborhood to the one behind the proposed Legacy Project. It is a neighborhood located off of a busy road that has access to many amenities and public transportation. I would support a project of this scale near my home. Legacy could serve as a model for humane and environmentally sustainable housing throughout our town. If you agree, write to our town council and let them know today.

Alyssa Short, Blacksburg Housing & Community Development Advisory Board, Blacksburg