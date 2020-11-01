Letter: Reasons to vote NO on Amendment 1

Amendment 1 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It is complicated, for a reason, and does not reform the present system. For one thing, it does not include third party participation, which means only Democrats and Republicans will be on the Commission, and those leaders will hand pick the citizens, their friends, family or persons with their ideological leanings. Ordinary citizens are out of the picture. Remember that the Supreme Court ruled that gerrymandering is okay. Non-racial gerrymandering cases cannot be heard by federal courts.
In the proposed Amendment 1 there is no input for communities of color, geographic diversity or language minorities, therefore, no independent voice in the General Assembly. In other words, party leaders control the system. Should a decision be mandated by the Supreme Court, with no guidelines and without review, remember that the Republican’s have a 6-1 majority. Sitting judges have a 12 year term.
Why is out of state money supporting this amendment? Millions of dollars from a former Enron billionaire, now heading up a hedge fund (Action Now Initiative LLC) and Republican money that supported Congressional gerrymandering in North Carolina. Republican money that supports Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox and Ken Cuccinelli. Does that not make you wonder if the Amendment will have the goal of true non-partisan independent citizen representation? “OneVirginia 2021”and “FairMapsVirginia” are heavily funding Amendment 1.
A better option is HB1255 passed by the General Assembly, a new law in Virginia, a ban on gerrymandering, and if Amendment 1 fails, this law would remain in place. Then there is time for a 2021 non-partisan independent citizens-only commission which will truly be a solution to the present corrupt system. Once Amendment 1 is in the Constitution it is almost impossible to remove it. We do not need a revolving door of court appointments. We need to keep politicians out of redistricting if we, the citizens, want fair representation. This should not be a political issue, this should be a citizen issue.
So, please vote NO on Amendment 1.
Rosemarie G. Sawdon, Blacksburg
