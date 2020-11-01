Letter: Reasons to vote NO on Amendment 1

A better option is HB1255 passed by the General Assembly, a new law in Virginia, a ban on gerrymandering, and if Amendment 1 fails, this law would remain in place. Then there is time for a 2021 non-partisan independent citizens-only commission which will truly be a solution to the present corrupt system. Once Amendment 1 is in the Constitution it is almost impossible to remove it. We do not need a revolving door of court appointments. We need to keep politicians out of redistricting if we, the citizens, want fair representation. This should not be a political issue, this should be a citizen issue.