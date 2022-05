The latest AAA national average is $4.70, compared to the 2008 average of $4.11. However, you can’t compare 2022 prices to 2008 prices — a 2008 dollar is worth more than a 2021 dollar. You have to adjust for 13 years of inflation. Using a modest 1.8% as a yearly average, the equivalent price in 2022 for the 2008 price of $4.11 would be $11.17.