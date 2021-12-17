Letter: Red Land Cotton has nothing to do with illegal immigrants

On Dec. 8, The Roanoke Times published a letter ("Undocumented immigrants essential to 'Made in America' cause") that implied that my company, Red Land Cotton, uses illegal immigrant labor to achieve success and fame. Red Land Cotton has not directly employed any illegal immigrants, nor do we do business with contractors that employ illegal immigrants.

Red Land Cotton is a proud American company that makes bedding and linens using our cotton from our third generation cotton farm in Alabama. We are American-made through and through and currently employ 45 Americans in Alabama and Mississippi. We have increased our employment 25% in 2021 alone, which includes launching a sewing factory in Tylertown, Mississippi, which re-energized the town to provide jobs to the talent in the area. Our supply chain only touches American workers and we can truly stand tall and proud employing Americans.