Letter: Red states/blue states

Democrats are socialistic, baby-killing liberals who want to take your guns and raise taxes.

Republicans are racist, gun-toting, women-hating conservatives who want to take us back to 1940.

Politics have always been cutthroat, but when did they become so divisive?

Say anything, damn the consequences, win at any cost.

We've been led down a road of division and mistrust.

We have learned to hate.

CNN News and FOX News are paid to make you feel, it's their job.

Companies spent $5.3 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.

Because people believe what they see on TV.

Politicians know this too and use TV to spread their views.

Incredulous; most don't live what they preach.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's vocal supporter, is married to George Conway, a lawyer/pollster who has publicly said Trump is unfit to be president.

Politics and politicians are tearing this country apart, and for what? A vote? More power?