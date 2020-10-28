Letter: Redistricting amendment not helpful - vote NO

Election time is a time of great decisions, especially now, with a presidential election and redistricting amendment both on the ballot this election year. Some have come out in favor of this redistricting amendment. But a bad law is NOT better than no law at all. And once it were to become part of the Virginia constitution, it would be very difficult to change. So vote NO on the redistricting amendment.

Why? It is all a matter of proper representation. From the time the colonists dumped tea in Boston to protest a certain tax on tea to the present, many groups in America have been underrepresented by the government, and some totally ignored. For much of our history, women weren’t allowed to vote, along with African American slaves, former felons and Native American tribes. Having someone to represent your interests is the one of the great achievements of American government. At least, that is what the country should strive for.