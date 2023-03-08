Mark Blankenship, the supervisor of testing and demographic planning [for Bedford County Public Schools], proposed three options for a redistricting plan. These include full implementation of redistricting, partial implementation of a redistricting plan, or no implementation of a redistricting plan. I think Bedford should push for full implementation of redistricting. Schools would greatly benefit from redistricting because it would even out the percentage of students in each school. For example, as presented in Blankenship's presentation, next year Jefferson [Forest] High School will be at 79% capacity and Liberty High School will be at 72% capacity. If some kids were transferred to Liberty High from Jefferson High, it would even out the percentage. Same thing for New London Academy. They are at 100% capacity when Big Island Elementary School is at 55% capacity.
If Bedford County Public Schools even out their students then there would be equal funding throughout the schools in the district. This will help fund class materials, food, cleaning and other necessities that will benefit schools and the students who attend. A big category that would also aid from redistricting is after-school activities like sports, band and clubs. All in all, redistricting is a good option that will equally benefit students and the schools.
Bailey Terry, Bedford