Mark Blankenship, the supervisor of testing and demographic planning [for Bedford County Public Schools], proposed three options for a redistricting plan. These include full implementation of redistricting, partial implementation of a redistricting plan, or no implementation of a redistricting plan. I think Bedford should push for full implementation of redistricting. Schools would greatly benefit from redistricting because it would even out the percentage of students in each school. For example, as presented in Blankenship's presentation, next year Jefferson [Forest] High School will be at 79% capacity and Liberty High School will be at 72% capacity. If some kids were transferred to Liberty High from Jefferson High, it would even out the percentage. Same thing for New London Academy. They are at 100% capacity when Big Island Elementary School is at 55% capacity.