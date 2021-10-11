Letter: Reelect Mike Barber

Reelect Mike Barber in Christiansburg

We write in support of the re-election of Michael Barber as mayor of the town of Christiansburg. During his service on town council and as mayor, Mike, a native of Christiansburg, has supported efforts to balance the needs of all citizens within the realities of ever-present monetary and administrative challenges. His experienced and proven leadership will be particularly important as a number of new members join council this year. Mike serves as an effective spokesperson for the Town without high drama or virtual silence, and will certainly continue to promote the timely advancement of Christiansburg in this era of uncertainty.