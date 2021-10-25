Letter: Reelect Sheriff April Staton

Dear Salem Citizens,

I am writing this letter to give you an inside view of the Salem Sheriff’s Office having worked there for 18 plus years.

As lieutenant for the Salem Sheriff’s Office, I count it a great honor to serve the citizens of Salem.

Having worked with Sheriff April Staton the entire duration of my employment at the Salem Sheriff’s Office, I can attest to her being an excellent sheriff for our office and the citizens of Salem.

Since she was elected as sheriff four years ago, I have never seen anyone work harder for their employees and the citizens. She has obtained pay raises for her entire staff, obtained two new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office in addition to a lot of other equipment and supplies for us.

Sheriff April Staton ensures that each deputy receives training in leadership, court security, transportation, civil process, and many other areas. She is available to her staff as needed and is always willing to assist with all tasks from the searching of persons in custody to answering phones.

I do not know of any duties, we perform, that she is not willing to assist us with. Sheriff April Staton serves with integrity and honor. She holds each of her staff members to the same standards she sets forth.