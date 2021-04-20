 Skip to main content
Letter: Refusing money would be real sacrifice
I find it curious to hear Republican lawmakers express their indignation about major corporations “getting involved in politics” in the case of the new Georgia voter law. These are the same corporations that, since Citizens United, have poured multi-millions of dollars into their political campaigns, donations that clearly express a political view. Refusing to go to a major league ball game or drinking a Pepsi instead of a Coca Cola seem small sacrifices for principle. Let me know when one of these politicians refuses to take money from these businesses – that would be a real sacrifice.

Laurent Boetsch, Lexington

 

