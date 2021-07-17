Letter: Reimagine how children stay connected to school

The June 8 Roanoke School Board meeting addressed student learning loss and post-pandemic reorganization.

As a Hollins University student and member of the Roanoke community, I care about access to education.

In my research, I found a study from the Georgia Center for Opportunity, illuminating that while white students have fallen one to three months behind, students of color nationwide have fallen at least three to five months behind in their education during the pandemic.

These results are almost identical to the learning gaps that result from student suspension and barriers to accessing academic support services, including the disproportionate impact on students and families of color.

In reorganizing and repairing COVID learning loss, the school board should consider how pandemic virtual learning and suspension both impact Roanoke students and families.

This is an opportunity to truly improve our system for everyone.

In recent years, anti-suspension advocates have emphasized the importance of training teachers, staff, and administrators to address individual student needs.