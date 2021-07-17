Letter: Reimagine how children stay connected to school

The June 8 Roanoke School Board meeting addressed student learning loss and post-pandemic reorganization.
As a Hollins University student and member of the Roanoke community, I care about access to education.
In my research, I found a study from the Georgia Center for Opportunity, illuminating that while white students have fallen one to three months behind, students of color nationwide have fallen at least three to five months behind in their education during the pandemic.
These results are almost identical to the learning gaps that result from student suspension and barriers to accessing academic support services, including the disproportionate impact on students and families of color.
In reorganizing and repairing COVID learning loss, the school board should consider how pandemic virtual learning and suspension both impact Roanoke students and families.
This is an opportunity to truly improve our system for everyone.
In recent years, anti-suspension advocates have emphasized the importance of training teachers, staff, and administrators to address individual student needs.
Gov. Ralph Northam even recognized the importance of curbing learning loss by signing SB 170 in 2018, limiting the duration of suspensions to ensure students instead stay engaged in our community, receive the learning support they need to thrive, and that biases in discipline do not control who stays in school.
Similarly, every child and family has been uniquely affected by the pandemic and disrupted learning. Much like suspension, marginalized students face additional barriers.
The Roanoke School Board should acknowledge and educate on these gaps and prioritize policies that measure success for minority students equitably.
Pandemic reorganization is an opportunity for all schools to confront the damaging impact that disruptions and barriers to learning — whether caused by pandemics or rule infractions — have on students and families in Virginia.
Our state is newly motivated to see, study, and change what learning loss looks like and means for our future; I hope RCPSB and other districts rise to the challenge, confront and reimagine how children stay connected to school.
Salima Driss, Roanoke