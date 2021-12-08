Letter: Reliance on plastic is growing

I read with interest and loathing Monday's (Nov. 29) front-page scoop, "City's bag tax starts Jan 1."
Certainly, this is a big and nasty problem affecting the future of our society. But it's generally the consumer who gets blamed for the cost-cutting practices of American businesses. If we have become addicted and immured to plastic bags, some of the initial, and continuing, blame lies squarely on the cold shoulders of for-profit business.
Reliance on plastic is actually growing; recently, a national pet food company changed from metal cans to difficult-to-open, messy plastic containers, while a national provider of toiletries switched from sturdy paper bags with cardboard handles, to plastic.
Consumers do occasionally need a plastic bag for doggy-doo or kitty litter. We also have loads of other trash, much of which is hard plastic encasing everything from tools to toys to kitchen gadgets that is designed, often unnecessarily, to pack them efficiently and protect them in transit from other countries.
I do miss butcher paper, but can see why the new law allows for wrapping meats in "thin plastic" (but which still can leak).
Why isn't someone touting two alternatives to reusable bags, which don't stay clean and are so large that untrained clerks often overstuff them with heavy items, unthinkingly placing all the lightweights in another bag?
Firstly, plastic checkout bags originally replaced nice, biodegradable, renewable paper bags — which, incidentally, department stores also utilized. Why on Earth are THEY exempt from the bag tax? Remember coming home from Christmas shopping with oversized, branded paper shopping bags?
Some businesses work hard to ease the burden of plastic. Well into the 1980s, and probably beyond, Roanoke's own grocery chain, Mick-or-Mack, continued to provide paper sacks for produce when other grocery markets had transitioned to plastic (the new law allows plastic for produce).
Secondly, our federal government has been instrumental in research and development of corn-based plastic replacement, which degrades far faster than ordinary plastic. If industry considers this too expensive and troublesome, what difference does that make; the cost would as always be passed merrily, merrily on to the consumer, and could hardly exceed the five-cent bag tax.
Pernie Forehand, Vinton