Letter: Religious freedom and human rights

In August, 49 members of the Virginia General Assembly of both parties wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, asking for "forceful and sustained action by the United States" to help end the 21-year-long persecution of Falun Gong by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This ruthless campaign has included not only horrific torture, but also the non-consensual organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners. (see http://falundafa-dc.org/letter-to-SOS/)

I commend the Roanoke area state legislators who had co-signed the letter: State Dels. Christopher T. Head and Sam Rasoul, for their speaking up on religious freedom and human rights.

Falun Gong is a spiritual meditation practice of both mind and body based on the three universal principles: truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance. Prior to 1999, the Chinese government survey found 70-100 million people picked up this practice which was effective in improving people’s health. Falun Gong’s popularity made the former CCP head Jiang Zemin jealous and paranoid. Jiang then ordered the persecution in July 1999, followed by what Amnesty International calls a “massive propaganda campaign” to erode the public sympathy for Falun Gong, both inside and outside China.