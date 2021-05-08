Letter: Remedy needed for gun violence pandemic

This past Tuesday I followed what has become a Tuesday ritual in my household since the beginning of this pandemic.

I pulled up to my local Kroger, called to let them know I was there and waited for the cheerful and courteous young customer service person to bring out my groceries.

An inveterate people watcher, I saw people coming and going – some obviously in a hurry and some strolling.

It suddenly came to me that, about 24 hours earlier, and about 1,500 miles west, there were 10 other people going about their lives shopping at a Kroger family store, King Sooper, who would not return home. They were victims of our nation’s obsession with firearms, the greed of the NRA, and the cowardice of many in Congress who have failed to enact even the most reasonable requirements for gun ownership.

We have suffered the COVID-19 virus pandemic and thankfully the vaccine is being administered. Now we must find some remedy for the gun violence pandemic in addition to thoughts and prayers.

Susan DiSalvo, Blacksburg