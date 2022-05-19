Letter: Remember and honor law enforcement professionals

As we recognize National Law Enforcement Week, I commend and give a heartfelt thank you to the brave men and women of law enforcement who serve our communities with dedication, commitment, valor and sacrifice. I thank their families for the sacrifices, for although the oath is that of the officer, it is also requiring the support and great sacrifices from the family as well.

I thank law enforcement for their professionalism, for their sworn oath to preserve and protect life, liberty and property. For their courage to provide law and order and to uphold our freedoms at any cost or sacrifice, even the ultimate sacrifice.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, as of December , 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021. This is an increase of 55% from officers killed this same period in the previous year. More than ever, police officers need our support. We must stand with those who are our first line of protection, police officers who run toward evil with courage and strength.

I am thankful for our community of law enforcement that serves tirelessly, with integrity and honor, striving each day to make a positive difference, whether on duty or off. These heroes are leaders, our neighbors, who serve as volunteer fire fighters and rescue squad members. Police officers who coach life skills and character with baseball, basketball, football, volleyball and soccer. Police officers who invest in our young students through community college scholarships, mentoring, teen police academies and youth programs to build strong, lasting relationships. Police officers who serve with nonprofits, volunteering in our schools and churches. Police officers who work with our business communities to strengthen economic wellness and growth through safety and protection.

As we honor all those who serve and have served, may we never forget to pay tribute and remember our fallen officers and their families. In Montgomery County, we remember Officer Terry Griffith, Officer Scott Hylton, Security Guard Derrick McFarland, Cpl. Eric Sutphin and Officer Deriek Crouse for their ultimate sacrifice. I encourage everyone to reflect upon our freedoms, to remember and honor our law enforcement and their families.

Sherri Blevins, Christiansburg